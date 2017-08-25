Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Visiting Judge To Step In As Wounded Ohio Judge Recovers

Posted On Fri. Aug 25th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The chief justice of the Ohio Supreme Court has appointed a visiting judge to help out while a judge who was shot and wounded continues his recovery.

Judge John Solovan, a retired judge from Belmont County in eastern Ohio, will serve in Jefferson County court through Nov. 21.

Chief Justice Maureen O’Connor made the appointment earlier this week.

Solovan will sit in for Judge Joseph Bruzzese (bruh-ZEES’) Jr. Bruzzese was shot Monday morning outside the Jefferson County courthouse in Steubenville (STOO’-behn-vihl) roughly 30 miles (48 kilometers) west of Pittsburgh.

The Jefferson County sheriff says Bruzzese returned fire after suspect Nate Richmond shot him.

A probation officer shot and killed Richmond.

Bruzzese was overseeing a wrongful death lawsuit Richmond filed against a local housing authority.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company