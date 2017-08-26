Frontier League
___
Joliet at Traverse City, 5:30 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 6:30 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 7:05 p.m.
Schaumburg 8, Lake Erie 0
River City at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 8:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 8:05 p.m.
Washington 4, Windy City 3
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 7 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 7:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 7:05 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 7:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 7:35 p.m.
Lake Erie at Schaumburg, 2 p.m.
Traverse City at Joliet, 2:05 p.m.
River City at Normal, 5:35 p.m.
Evansville at Southern Illinois, 6:05 p.m.
Washington at Windy City, 6:05 p.m.
Gateway at Florence, 6:05 p.m.