Little Ohio City Swept Into National Battle Over Monuments

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Robert E. Lee never fought a battle in Ohio during the Civil War. But he’s in one now.

A roadside marker honoring Lee has swept the city of Franklin into the heated conflict over Confederate monuments.

The movement to remove the monuments and Confederate flags from public places as symbols of national division and black oppression accelerated after deadly violence this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a white supremacist rally.

The 90-year-old marker in Franklin has since been removed by local officials concerned about violent protests or its destruction.

The northern Ohio city sent Union troops to fight Lee, and city leaders agree with residents who say the marker reflects part of their history. They haven’t decided yet where it should go.

