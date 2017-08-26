Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Little Ohio City Swept Into National Battle Over Monuments

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

FRANKLIN, Ohio (AP) — Robert E. Lee never fought a battle in Ohio during the Civil War. But he’s in one now.

A roadside marker honoring Lee has swept the city of Franklin into the heated conflict over Confederate monuments.

The movement to remove the monuments and Confederate flags from public places as symbols of national division and black oppression accelerated after deadly violence this month in Charlottesville, Virginia, at a white supremacist rally.

The 90-year-old marker in Franklin has since been removed by local officials concerned about violent protests or its destruction.

The northern Ohio city sent Union troops to fight Lee, and city leaders agree with residents who say the marker reflects part of their history. They haven’t decided yet where it should go.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company