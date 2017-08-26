Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
National Forest Reports Vandalism To Signs Needed For Safety

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
PEDRO, Ohio (AP) — Officials say someone has vandalized road signs critical to the safety of motorists and riders of all-terrain vehicles at Ohio’s Wayne National Forest.

Forest Service officials said in a release Friday the vandalism occurred Aug. 5 at the Hanging Rock Off-Highway Vehicle trailhead area in Lawrence County.

The Ironton Ranger District reports 12 signs along Forest Service Road 105 were broken off at their base. Most of the signs either alerted drivers to an ATV trail crossing or to stop for both road and ATV trail crossings.

Officials say the absence of the signs could have resulted in serious injury to forest visitors.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the damaged signs or similar vandalism to contact the Ironton Ranger station.

