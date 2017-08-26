Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Man, Woman Get Life In Prison For Child Sex Trafficking

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — An Ohio woman and a man serving time for child rape have been sentenced to life in prison after being convicted of charges related to the sex trafficking of young boys and a developmentally disabled girl.

Forty-two-year-old Andre Boynton and 39-nine-year-old Anika George, of North Royalton, were sentenced Friday by a judge in Cleveland after being convicted by a jury earlier this month of charges that included human trafficking, conspiracy and multiple counts of child rape and child pornography.

Prosecutors said Boynton ordered George over a prison phone in 2014 to lure impoverished boys in Cleveland using food and video games and record having sex with them and the boys having sex with a 14-year-old girl at George’s apartment.

George’s attorney declined to comment Saturday. Boynton’s attorney couldn’t be reached.

