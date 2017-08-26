Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Quads On The Quad: Quadruplets Begin Colleges In Connecticut

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

NEW HAVEN, Conn. (AP) — Two sets of quadruplets are about to begin college at schools 10 miles (16 kilometers) apart in Connecticut.

Michael, Vincent, Anna and Sofia Ciacciarella (CHICH-ah-rehl-ah), of Naugatuck, are the first set of quads ever to attend Quinnipiac University.

Aaron, Nick, Zach and Nigel Wade, of Liberty Township, Ohio, will be the second set of quads at Yale since 2010.

A spokesman for the Western Interstate Commission on Higher Education could not say how many quads have attended the same school, but he says having two sets so close together is as rare as witnessing a total solar eclipse.

Records show 512 sets of quadruplets were born in the country in 1999.

The 18-year-olds all requested to live in separate dorms and are all on different academic tracks.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company