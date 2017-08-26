Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Royals Place LHP Danny Duffy On DL With Sore Elbow

Posted On Sat. Aug 26th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Kansas City Royals left-hander Danny Duffy was placed on the 10-day disabled list Saturday with a sore elbow.

Duffy had been scheduled to start Sunday in the finale of a three-game series against the Indians.

Duffy missed a month earlier in the season with a strained right oblique. His latest injury comes as the Royals are trying to stay in the playoff chase. Duffy is 8-8 with a 3.78 ERA in 21 starts.

Kansas City is third in the AL Central and trails first-place Cleveland by seven games. The Royals are 1 1/2 games out in the wild-card race.

Rookie left-hander Eric Skoglund will start Sunday. The Royals also purchased the contract of lefty Onelki Garcia from Triple-A Omaha.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company