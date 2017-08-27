Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

City Considers Changing Holiday To Indigenous People’s Day

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

AKRON, Ohio (AP) — Another Ohio city is considering changing Columbus Day to Indigenous Peoples Day.

The Akron Beacon Journal reports ( ) Akron City Councilman Russ Neal has proposed the change. Neal says the change will help correct “the wrongs of the genocide that took place,” and encourage celebration of Native American culture.

Five states — Hawaii, Alaska, Oregon, South Dakota and Vermont — have chosen different names for the federally recognized holiday or don’t observe it all.

Akron would be the second Ohio city to replace Columbus Day with Indigenous Peoples Day. The Oberlin City Council voted to adopt the name change last week.

___

Information from: Akron Beacon Journal,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company