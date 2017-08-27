Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Eastern League

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
Portland 9, Binghamton 5

Altoona 4, Bowie 3

Harrisburg 4, Reading 2

Trenton 14, Richmond 5

Erie 2, Akron 1

New Hampshire 2, Hartford 0

Binghamton at Portland, 1 p.m.

Akron at Erie, 1:35 p.m.

Hartford at New Hampshire, 1:35 p.m.

Richmond at Trenton, 5 p.m.

Harrisburg at Reading, 5:05 p.m.

Bowie at Altoona, 6 p.m.

Akron at Harrisburg, 6:30 p.m.

Altoona at Richmond, 6:35 p.m.

Erie at Binghamton, 6:35 p.m.

New Hampshire at Reading, 6:35 p.m.

Portland at Hartford, 7:05 p.m.

Trenton at Bowie, 7:05 p.m.

