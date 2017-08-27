Host Nick Clooney To Lead Voice Of America Museum Gala

WEST CHESTER, Ohio (AP) — Longtime journalist and entertainer Nick Clooney will lead a fundraising gala for the National Voice of America Museum of Broadcasting in Ohio.

A dinner and dance party is planned Sept. 23 at the museum, where the Voice of America’s Bethany Station once operated. The Bethany Station transmitted World War II news into Europe starting in 1944, and later into South America before it was decommissioned in 1994.

The museum is still being developed and is typically open to the public just once a month.

Other highlights include tours of the museum and the opening of an exhibit on radio entrepreneur Powel Crosley.

The Kentucky-born Clooney is brother of the late singer Rosemary Clooney and father of actor George Clooney.

This story has been corrected to show the name of the museum is Voice of America, not Voice of American.

