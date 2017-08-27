Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Johnson Pulls Off A Stunner Over Spieth In Northern Trust

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

OLD WESTBURY, N.Y. (AP) — Dustin Johnson faced long odds all day against Jordan Spieth until the longest drive led to an unlike playoff victory Sunday in The Northern Trust.

Johnson rallied from a five-shot deficit on the front nine. And on the final hole in regulation, he curled in an 18-foot birdie putt that swirled around the cup and fell in the back to match Spieth’s two-putt par from 75 feet.

Returning to the 18th hole in a playoff, Johnson took on the lake with a 341-yard tee shot that left him a lob wedge to 4 feet. Spieth couldn’t make a 25-foot birdie, and Johnson rolled it in for his fourth victory of the year.

The opening FedEx Cup playoff event featured two of the biggest names in golf who put on a show.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company