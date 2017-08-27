Marte, Jaso Lead Pirates To 5-2 Win Over Slumping Red

CINCINNATI (AP) — John Jaso and Starling Marte each drove in two runs and slumping Andrew McCutchen added a run-scoring single to help the Pittsburgh Pirates beat the Cincinnati Reds 5-2 on Sunday.

The Central Division last-place Reds left 11 runners on base, including three in the ninth, while slipping to 2-4 on their nine-game home stand. They have scored two runs in their last 19 innings.

Reds rookie Tyler Mahle (0-1), promoted from Triple-A Louisville to start, walked four Pirates and hit another. The right-hander gave up three runs and four hits with five strikeouts.

Mahle walked Josh Bell and hit Vince Harrison with a pitch with one out in the fourth. Both scored on Jaso’s double down the right field line that hit the wall in foul territory and caromed back on to the field, giving Harrison time to score all the way from first base.

McCutchen was hitless in 15 at bats before driving in Starling Marte from second in the fifth with a single for a 3-1 lead.

Marte capped a three-hit day with a two-run single in the ninth.

The Reds scored both of their runs on outs. Scott Schebler drove in Scooter Gennett with an unearned run set up by catcher Elias Diaz’s throwing error in the second, and Zack Cozart scored on Gennett’s groundout in the fifth.

Pirates starter Jameson Taillon, who allowed five walks in five innings during his last start on August 22 against Los Angeles, again had control problems. The right-hander walked four Reds while giving up five hits and two runs. Manager Clint Hurdle replaced his pitcher with A.J. Schugel with runners on first and second and nobody out in the fifth, leaving Taillon ineligible for a win.

Schugel (3-0), with the help of Diaz throwing out Schebler trying to steal second to end the sixth, faced the minimum six batters over two innings for the win. Felipe Rivero pitched the ninth for his 16th save.

TRAINER’S ROOM

Pirates: 2B Adam Frazier left the game in the middle of the third inning with right hamstring discomfort.

Reds: RHP Scott Feldman was transferred to the 60-day disabled list. Feldman underwent arthroscopic surgery to “clean out” his right knee on Tuesday.

UP NEXT

Pirates: Pittsburgh hopes to make it six wins in seven games at Wrigley Field this season in the first game of a three-game series on Monday. RHP Trevor will make his fifth career appearance and third start against the Cubs, all this season. He is 1-1 against Chicago.

Reds: After an off day on Monday, the Mets arrive for a three-game series. Rookie RHP Sal Romano, who’s logged a career-high seven innings in each of his last two starts, will make his 11th career appearance and start and first against New York.

