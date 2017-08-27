Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Group Meets With Police Over Safety At Civil War Event

Posted On Sun. Aug 27th, 2017
ZOAR, Ohio (AP) — Representatives of an Ohio organization planning a Civil War reenactment say they’re meeting with police to discuss safety concerns about next month’s event after the deadly rally and protests in Charlottesville, Virginia.

The New Philadelphia Times-Reporter reports (http://bit.ly/2v9q2JI) members of the Zoar Community Association have been meeting with police in Bolivar, which provides police protection to the village of Zoar.

The event Sept. 9 and 10 is the state’s largest Civil War reenactment. About 1,000 participants and several thousand visitors are expected to attend the event held every two years.

A woman protesting a white supremacist rally over the removal of a Civil War statue in Charlottesville was killed when a man drove a car into a crowd Aug. 12.

Zoar is 70 miles (113 kilometers) south of Cleveland.

