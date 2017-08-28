Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Kent St Coach Haynes Takes Medical Leave Days Before Opener

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
KENT, Ohio (AP) — Kent State head coach Paul Haynes is taking a medical leave of absence from the football program. The school says he is expected to return to the team in two to three weeks.

The school made the announcement Sunday night in a news release, but did not give details about Haynes’ condition. The Golden Flashes open the season at No. 5 Clemson on Saturday.

Offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach Don Treadwell will serve as interim head coach.

The 48-year-old Haynes is 12-35 in four seasons at Kent State.

The Flashes play Howard at home on Sept. 9 and are at Marshall on Sept 16.

