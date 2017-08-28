Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
New York-Penn League

Posted On Mon. Aug 28th, 2017
Batavia 3, Auburn 2, 14 innings

Brooklyn 6, Staten Island 0

Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 2

Connecticut 5, Hudson Valley 4

Lowell 2, Tri-City 1

Vermont 3, Aberdeen 2

Williamsport 3, State College 2

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, TBD

Auburn at Williamsport, TBD

Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.

Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.

Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.

Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.

Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.

State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.

Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.

