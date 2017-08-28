New York-Penn League
Batavia 3, Auburn 2, 14 innings
Brooklyn 6, Staten Island 0
Mahoning Valley 5, West Virginia 2
Connecticut 5, Hudson Valley 4
Lowell 2, Tri-City 1
Vermont 3, Aberdeen 2
Williamsport 3, State College 2
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, TBD
Auburn at Williamsport, TBD
Auburn at Williamsport, 5:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 5:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.
Staten Island at Lowell, 6:35 p.m.
Vermont at Brooklyn, 7 p.m.
Auburn at Williamsport, 7:05 p.m.
Connecticut at Aberdeen, 7:05 p.m.
Mahoning Valley at Batavia, 7:05 p.m.
State College at West Virginia, 7:05 p.m.
Tri-City at Hudson Valley, 7:05 p.m.