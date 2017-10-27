Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Autopsy Finds Popular 6th-grade Teacher Was Shot And Stabbed

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — A medical examiner says a popular middle school teacher found dead in her suburban Cleveland home was shot and stabbed.

The husband of 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic says he found her Monday night inside their Strongsville home with stab wounds to her back.

The Cuyahoga County medical examiner said Friday that Pleskovic died of “gunshot wounds and sharp force injuries.”

Police reports show the family had been complaining about a series of pranks and minor crimes at the home in the months leading up to the slaying. Officers investigated a report last week about an unknown man trying to force open the back door.

Pleskovic was a sixth-grade teacher and taught in the Strongsville school district for 27 years.

Police have asked the public to be patient during the investigation.

