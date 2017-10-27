Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Boy, 10, Charged For Leading Police On 100 Mph Car Chase

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
CLEVELAND (AP) — A 10-year-old Ohio boy has been charged with felony fleeing and eluding for leading police and state troopers on a miles-long pursuit that reached speeds of 100 mph.

Erie County Prosecutor Kevin Baxter says a judge will hold a hearing Friday to determine if the boy should remain in a juvenile detention center.

Authorities say the boy took the car from his Cleveland home Thursday and led police on a high-speed interstate pursuit that continued with state troopers chasing him on the Ohio Turnpike. The pursuit ended when a trooper nudged the boy’s car into a sign on a grassy berm and prevented him from returning to the roadway.

Cleveland police say it’s the second time in two weeks the boy went joyriding in family cars.

