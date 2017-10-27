Flyers-Senators Sums
First Period_1, Ottawa, Phaneuf 2 (DiDomenico, Chlapik), 1:31 (pp). 2, Ottawa, Borowiecki (Hoffman, Pageau), 9:50. 3, Ottawa, Pageau (Karlsson), 13:28 (sh). Penalties_Manning, PHI, (slashing), 0:36; Brassard, OTT, (slashing), 11:56; Borowiecki, OTT, (slashing), 17:27.
Second Period_4, Philadelphia, Voracek (Provorov, Couturier), 14:30. 5, Philadelphia, Konecny 1 (Gudas), 15:23. 6, Ottawa, Stone 5 (Dzingel, Karlsson), 17:37. Penalties_None.
Third Period_7, Ottawa, Pyatt 1 (Pageau, Thompson), 10:33. 8, Philadelphia, Provorov 1 (Konecny, Couturier), 15:18. 9, Philadelphia, Couturier 6 (Voracek, Gostisbehere), 18:14. Penalties_Gudas, PHI, Misconduct (misconduct), 11:45; Gudas, PHI, served by Read, Major (charging), 11:45; Borowiecki, OTT, (roughing), 11:45; Voracek, PHI, (roughing), 12:18; Karlsson, OTT, (slashing), 13:36.
Shots on Goal_Philadelphia 14-11-15_40. Ottawa 12-9-7_28.
Power-play opportunities_Philadelphia 0 of 2; Ottawa 1 of 4.
Goalies_Philadelphia, Neuvirth 1-2-0 (28 shots-23 saves). Ottawa, Anderson 3-1-3 (40-36).
A_14,926 (18,572). T_2:41.
Referees_Steve Kozari, Francois St Laurent. Linesmen_Brian Murphy, Mark Shewchyk.