Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Ohio Governor Recognizes Green Efforts Of Schools Commission

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Ohio has been named the nationwide leader in building environmentally-friendly school buildings.

The U.S. Green Buildings Council recognized the Ohio Facilities Construction Commission for having surpassed 300 green K-12 school buildings.

Republican Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sihk) issued a resolution Thursday honoring the commission and its staff.

David Williamson, the commission’s executive director, says the agency first mandated environmentally friendly design techniques in state-funded K-12 projects a decade ago.

Green-certified schools are designed to be more energy efficient and reduce water consumption.

The commission oversees public school construction and renovation in Ohio along with projects by state agencies and state-supported universities and community colleges.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company