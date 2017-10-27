Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Ohio Man Convicted In Beating Death Of Girlfriend’s Toddler

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CANTON, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio man has been convicted of murder in the beating death of his girlfriend’s 3-year-old son.

The Repository a jury in northeast Ohio’s Stark County deliberated two hours Thursday before returning guilty verdicts against 27-year-old Brent Fields in Owen Buggey’s death last October.

A medical examiner ruled the boy died from septic shock caused by blunt force trauma to the abdomen.

Fields lived with his girlfriend and her four children in Canton and often cared for them. The girlfriend, Ruth Buggey, previously pleaded guilty to complicity to child endangering and obstruction of justice for lying to authorities about what happened to Owen.

Fields testified at trial that he would discipline Owen and his three older siblings to teach them right from wrong but never meant to harm them.

___

Information from: The Repository,

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company