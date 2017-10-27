Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Police Urge Patience As They Probe Stabbing Death Of Teacher

Posted On Fri. Oct 27th, 2017
STRONGSVILLE, Ohio (AP) — Police in suburban Cleveland are asking for patience as they investigate the stabbing death of a popular sixth-grade teacher.

Strongsville police say they understand the killing earlier this week has the community on edge, but they say they can’t release much information about the investigation.

The husband of 49-year-old Melinda Pleskovic says he found her Monday night with stab wounds to her back.

Police reports show the family had been complaining about a series of pranks and minor crimes at the home in the months leading up to the slaying.

Authorities say just last week they investigated a report that an unknown man tried to enter the home by forcing open the back door.

Pleskovic had taught in the Strongsville school district for 27 years.

