Bill Would Require Worker Contributions To Jobless Benefits

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Legislation to fix Ohio’s unemployment compensation system would require workers to start contributing to the system while also increasing the amount paid by employers.

The bill being considered by a House committee would freeze maximum weekly benefits for 10 years and cut the number of weeks that benefits are available in some cases.

Republican State Rep. Kirk Schuring says the proposal represents a starting place in the effort to shore up the system.

In the wake of the recession that started in 2007, concern has grown about the system’s structure and how long the state’s fund that pays unemployment benefits can be sustained.

Matt Szollosi, head of a trade group representing construction workers, tells The Columbus Dispatch he supports employee contributions if they prevent cuts to benefits.

