Buy Sex, Go To School: Anti-trafficking Classes Target Johns

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Some communities trying to stop prostitution are targeting men by requiring those arrested for buying sex to attend anti-trafficking classes.

The so-called john schools teach men about factors that drive women into prostitution, the impact of trafficking on communities and the health dangers of paid sex with strangers.

Speakers include former prostitutes, residents of neighborhoods hurt by trafficking, police vice officers, relationship counselors and public health nurses.

First-time offenders who complete the class can have charges dropped.

A recent class in Columbus attended by about two dozen men emphasized how buying sex furthers many prostitutes’ drug addiction and also makes them vulnerable to violence from their pimps.

