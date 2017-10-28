Friday’s Scores
PREP FOOTBALL
Ada 41, Harrod Allen E. 0
Amherst Steele 41, Westlake 0
Ashland Crestview 28, Plymouth 14
Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 13
Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6
Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0
Beallsville 36, Paden City, W.Va. 20
Bellefontaine 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 6
Bellville Clear Fork 41, Marion Harding 14
Belmont Union Local 49, Barnesville 20
Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13
Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 0
Bowling Green 19, Napoleon 7
Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 0
Byesville Meadowbrook 38, Cambridge 0
Camden Preble Shawnee 14, Monroe 7
Canal Winchester 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 6
Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 0
Canfield S. Range 38, Sharpsville, Pa. 7
Carlisle 43, New Lebanon Dixie 13
Castalia Margaretta 14, Kansas Lakota 7
Cedarville 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0
Celina 49, Lima Shawnee 7
Centerville 26, Beavercreek 0
Chillicothe 31, Jackson 17
Chillicothe Unioto 28, Piketon 12
Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 6
Cin. Anderson 46, Cin. Walnut Hills 0
Cin. Colerain 37, Cin. Oak Hills 6
Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. Moeller 14
Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Wilmington 0
Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Whitney Young 18
Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Lincoln W. 22
Cle. Glenville 47, Cle. Rhodes 0
Cle. Hay 64, Cle. John Adams 42
Cle. John Marshall 18, Cle. JFK 0
Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton Rock Hill 7
Cols. Hartley 46, Cols. St. Charles 7
Columbiana Crestview 39, Lakeview, Pa. 0
Creston Norwayne 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 0
Day. Christian 48, Hamilton New Miami 6
Defiance Tinora 15, Haviland Wayne Trace 0
Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Zanesville Maysville 7
Dublin Coffman 14, Cols. Upper Arlington 7
Dublin Jerome 24, Worthington Kilbourne 7
Eastlake N. 28, Chardon 7
Edgerton 37, Holgate 14
Elida 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 6
Elmore Woodmore 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 22
Fairfield 48, Middletown 0
Findlay Liberty-Benton 26, McComb 0
Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 7
Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7
Gibsonburg 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0
Greenwich S. Cent. 21, New London 0
Harrison 41, Cin. NW 13
Hicksville 19, Defiance Ayersville 12
Hilliard Bradley 35, Delaware Hayes 7
Hilliard Davidson 70, Galloway Westland 0
Hillsboro 61, Greenfield McClain 13
Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0
Johnstown-Monroe 48, Heath 8
Kenton 49, Lima Bath 0
Kettering Fairmont 7, Springfield 3
Kings Mills Kings 48, Cin. Withrow 0
Kirtland 63, Gates Mills Hawken 6
Lakeside Danbury 34, Tol. Christian 12
Landmark Christian 22, Morral Ridgedale 0
Lewistown Indian Lake 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6
Lima Perry 28, Marion Elgin 14
Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 9
Lorain Clearview 49, Brooklyn 14
Lucas 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3
Mansfield Sr. 54, Mansfield Madison 6
Marion Pleasant 41, Ontario 14
Marysville 29, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7
Mason 36, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0
Massillon Perry 24, Can. Glenoak 7
Maumee 27, Perrysburg 14
McDermott Scioto NW 28, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6
McDonald 41, Lowellville 6
Medina Buckeye 49, Sheffield Brookside 0
Mentor 55, Elyria 6
Mentor Lake Cath. 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0
Middlefield Cardinal 54, Burton Berkshire 7
Middletown Fenwick 13, Day. Carroll 7
Milan Edison 17, Huron 7
Mineral Ridge 55, Sebring McKinley 0
Morrow Little Miami 41, Troy Christian 0
Mt. Orab Western Brown 16, Batavia 6
NDCL 28, Parma Padua 14
New Concord John Glenn 49, Crooksville 7
New Richmond 51, Goshen 14
Norwalk 20, Tiffin Columbian 14
Oak Harbor 17, Port Clinton 7
Oberlin Firelands 31, LaGrange Keystone 13
Olmsted Falls 49, N. Olmsted 7
Orange 20, Beachwood 7
Oregon Clay 20, Lima Sr. 7
Orwell Grand Valley 42, Conneaut 24
Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 8
Riverside Stebbins 19, W. Carrollton 0
Rootstown 24, Mogadore 7
S. Charleston SE 7, Spring. Greenon 3
Sandusky 40, Sandusky Perkins 9
Sarahsville Shenandoah 50, Caldwell 6
Shelby 53, Vermilion 0
Sherwood Fairview 35, Antwerp 0
Sidney Lehman 45, DeGraff Riverside 14
Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 6
Springboro 38, Lebanon 7
St. Marys Memorial 10, Wapakoneta 0
Steubenville 30, Hunting Valley University 0
Strongsville 41, Brunswick 0
Sullivan Black River 53, Wellington 0
Sycamore Mohawk 44, Edon 14
Sylvania Northview 19, Sylvania Southview 7
Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Oregon Stritch 0
Tol. Whitmer 49, Findlay 14
Tontogany Otsego 34, Rossford 0
Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14
Troy 32, Piqua 6
Van Buren 59, Arcadia 0
Van Wert 48, Defiance 7
W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Newcomerstown 7
Wauseon 48, Delta 0
Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Holland Springfield 0
Wickliffe 34, Geneva 31
Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 8
POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS
Oak Hill vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ccd.
Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/