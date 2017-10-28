Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Friday’s Scores

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
PREP FOOTBALL

Ada 41, Harrod Allen E. 0

Amherst Steele 41, Westlake 0

Ashland Crestview 28, Plymouth 14

Attica Seneca E. 42, Carey 13

Bascom Hopewell-Loudon 12, Mt. Blanchard Riverdale 6

Bay Village Bay 34, Parma Hts. Valley Forge 0

Beallsville 36, Paden City, W.Va. 20

Bellefontaine 28, Spring. Kenton Ridge 6

Bellville Clear Fork 41, Marion Harding 14

Belmont Union Local 49, Barnesville 20

Beverly Ft. Frye 49, Steubenville Cath. Cent. 13

Bloom-Carroll 41, Circleville Logan Elm 0

Bowling Green 19, Napoleon 7

Bryan 35, Metamora Evergreen 0

Byesville Meadowbrook 38, Cambridge 0

Camden Preble Shawnee 14, Monroe 7

Canal Winchester 38, Sunbury Big Walnut 6

Canfield 38, Poland Seminary 0

Canfield S. Range 38, Sharpsville, Pa. 7

Carlisle 43, New Lebanon Dixie 13

Castalia Margaretta 14, Kansas Lakota 7

Cedarville 41, Spring. Cath. Cent. 0

Celina 49, Lima Shawnee 7

Centerville 26, Beavercreek 0

Chillicothe 31, Jackson 17

Chillicothe Unioto 28, Piketon 12

Chillicothe Zane Trace 34, Chillicothe Huntington 6

Cin. Anderson 46, Cin. Walnut Hills 0

Cin. Colerain 37, Cin. Oak Hills 6

Cin. Winton Woods 35, Cin. Moeller 14

Clarksville Clinton-Massie 48, Wilmington 0

Cle. Collinwood 30, Cle. Whitney Young 18

Cle. E. Tech 58, Cle. Lincoln W. 22

Cle. Glenville 47, Cle. Rhodes 0

Cle. Hay 64, Cle. John Adams 42

Cle. John Marshall 18, Cle. JFK 0

Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 28, Ironton Rock Hill 7

Cols. Hartley 46, Cols. St. Charles 7

Columbiana Crestview 39, Lakeview, Pa. 0

Creston Norwayne 41, Apple Creek Waynedale 0

Day. Christian 48, Hamilton New Miami 6

Defiance Tinora 15, Haviland Wayne Trace 0

Dresden Tri-Valley 30, Zanesville Maysville 7

Dublin Coffman 14, Cols. Upper Arlington 7

Dublin Jerome 24, Worthington Kilbourne 7

Eastlake N. 28, Chardon 7

Edgerton 37, Holgate 14

Elida 17, Ottawa-Glandorf 6

Elmore Woodmore 31, Bloomdale Elmwood 22

Fairfield 48, Middletown 0

Findlay Liberty-Benton 26, McComb 0

Fredericktown 42, Centerburg 7

Gahanna Cols. Academy 20, Cols. Grandview Hts. 7

Gibsonburg 35, W. Unity Hilltop 0

Greenwich S. Cent. 21, New London 0

Harrison 41, Cin. NW 13

Hicksville 19, Defiance Ayersville 12

Hilliard Bradley 35, Delaware Hayes 7

Hilliard Davidson 70, Galloway Westland 0

Hillsboro 61, Greenfield McClain 13

Jamestown Greeneview 35, London Madison Plains 0

Johnstown-Monroe 48, Heath 8

Kenton 49, Lima Bath 0

Kettering Fairmont 7, Springfield 3

Kings Mills Kings 48, Cin. Withrow 0

Kirtland 63, Gates Mills Hawken 6

Lakeside Danbury 34, Tol. Christian 12

Landmark Christian 22, Morral Ridgedale 0

Lewistown Indian Lake 14, Bellefontaine Benjamin Logan 6

Lima Perry 28, Marion Elgin 14

Lodi Cloverleaf 42, Streetsboro 9

Lorain Clearview 49, Brooklyn 14

Lucas 54, Bowerston Conotton Valley 3

Mansfield Sr. 54, Mansfield Madison 6

Marion Pleasant 41, Ontario 14

Marysville 29, Grove City Cent. Crossing 7

Mason 36, Liberty Twp. Lakota E. 0

Massillon Perry 24, Can. Glenoak 7

Maumee 27, Perrysburg 14

McDermott Scioto NW 28, Willow Wood Symmes Valley 6

McDonald 41, Lowellville 6

Medina Buckeye 49, Sheffield Brookside 0

Mentor 55, Elyria 6

Mentor Lake Cath. 38, Cuyahoga Falls Walsh Jesuit 0

Middlefield Cardinal 54, Burton Berkshire 7

Middletown Fenwick 13, Day. Carroll 7

Milan Edison 17, Huron 7

Mineral Ridge 55, Sebring McKinley 0

Morrow Little Miami 41, Troy Christian 0

Mt. Orab Western Brown 16, Batavia 6

NDCL 28, Parma Padua 14

New Concord John Glenn 49, Crooksville 7

New Richmond 51, Goshen 14

Norwalk 20, Tiffin Columbian 14

Oak Harbor 17, Port Clinton 7

Oberlin Firelands 31, LaGrange Keystone 13

Olmsted Falls 49, N. Olmsted 7

Orange 20, Beachwood 7

Oregon Clay 20, Lima Sr. 7

Orwell Grand Valley 42, Conneaut 24

Powell Olentangy Liberty 35, Westerville N. 8

Riverside Stebbins 19, W. Carrollton 0

Rootstown 24, Mogadore 7

S. Charleston SE 7, Spring. Greenon 3

Sandusky 40, Sandusky Perkins 9

Sarahsville Shenandoah 50, Caldwell 6

Shelby 53, Vermilion 0

Sherwood Fairview 35, Antwerp 0

Sidney Lehman 45, DeGraff Riverside 14

Spencerville 38, Delphos Jefferson 6

Springboro 38, Lebanon 7

St. Marys Memorial 10, Wapakoneta 0

Steubenville 30, Hunting Valley University 0

Strongsville 41, Brunswick 0

Sullivan Black River 53, Wellington 0

Sycamore Mohawk 44, Edon 14

Sylvania Northview 19, Sylvania Southview 7

Tol. Ottawa Hills 41, Oregon Stritch 0

Tol. Whitmer 49, Findlay 14

Tontogany Otsego 34, Rossford 0

Trenton Edgewood 35, Cin. Mt. Healthy 14

Troy 32, Piqua 6

Van Buren 59, Arcadia 0

Van Wert 48, Defiance 7

W. Lafayette Ridgewood 56, Newcomerstown 7

Wauseon 48, Delta 0

Whitehouse Anthony Wayne 35, Holland Springfield 0

Wickliffe 34, Geneva 31

Woodsfield Monroe Cent. 51, Zanesville W. Muskingum 8

POSTPONEMENTS AND CANCELLATIONS

Oak Hill vs. Franklin Furnace Green, ccd.

___

Some high school football scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/

