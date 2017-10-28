Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Funeral Set For Sunday For Ohio Officer Fatally Shot On Duty

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio (AP) — Police officers from several states are expected to attend the funeral of a slain Ohio policeman.

Girard Officer Justin Leo will be remembered at his funeral Sunday at Youngstown State University.

Leo was shot last Saturday while responding to a domestic disturbance at a home in Girard, about 70 miles (113 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Investigators say another officer with Leo killed the suspected shooter who lived at the home.

Some streets will be closed for the procession near the Youngstown State arena where mourners will gather.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company