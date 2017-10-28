Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Jets-Blue Jackets Sums

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Tanev 1, 4:52. Penalties_Nutivaara, CBJ, (tripping), 6:15; Werenski, CBJ, (hooking), 8:38; Dubinsky, CBJ, (roughing), 13:44.

Second Period_None. Penalties_Dubinsky, CBJ, (interference), 1:52; Matthias, WPG, (interference), 7:50; Wheeler, WPG, (high sticking), 10:21; Columbus bench, served by Milano (too many men on the ice), 12:02; Little, WPG, (high sticking), 15:27.

Third Period_2, Columbus, Atkinson 3 (Jones), 10:23. Penalties_Wheeler, WPG, (tripping), 3:23; Savard, CBJ, (roughing), 14:16.

Overtime_3, Columbus, Anderson 2, 2:38. Penalties_None.

Shots on Goal_Winnipeg 12-7-9-2_30. Columbus 10-13-12-2_37.

Power-play opportunities_Winnipeg 0 of 6; Columbus 0 of 4.

Goalies_Winnipeg, Mason 0-3-0 (37 shots-35 saves). Columbus, Bobrovsky 5-2-0 (30-29).

A_14,224 (18,500). T_2:33.

Referees_Dan O’Rourke, Tim Peel. Linesmen_Bryan Pancich, Tony Sericolo.

