John Legend Takes In A Football Game In His Ohio Hometown

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
SPRINGFIELD, Ohio (AP) — Singer-songwriter John Legend has returned to his hometown in Ohio for a night of high school football.

The Springfield News-Sun Legend was in Springfield on Friday night to see two local high schools, Kettering Fairmont and Springfield, play. His wife model Chrissy Teigen and young daughter Luna also were there.

Legend is the winner of Grammy, Academy and Tony awards for his work.

Springfield is 45 miles (72 kilometers) west of Columbus, Ohio’s capital.

