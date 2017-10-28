Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Memo Details Sexual Harassment By Ex-Ohio State Senator

Posted On Sat. Oct 28th, 2017
COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — A memo detailing a woman’s sexual harassment complaint against an Ohio state senator by a state employee says he hugged her and repeatedly badgered her to have sex.

Sixty-three-year-old Findlay Republican Cliff Hite apologized and admitted to the allegations in a Twitter statement after resigning earlier this month. The memo written by the director of the Legislative Service Commission where the woman works was made public Friday.

The memo says Hite began visiting the woman’s office in early August and spent an hour one day continually asking her to have sex at his condominium despite her repeatedly telling him no. The memo says he told her he’d had an affair while describing his sex life with his wife.

The woman says she missed work because of stress Hite caused.

