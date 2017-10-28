US Attorney Urges Disposal Of Prescription Stimulants

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — The top federal prosecutor for the southern half of Ohio is urging residents to dispose of prescription stimulants such as Ritalin during an annual drug drop-off event.

U.S. Attorney Benjamin Glassman says the prescribing of legal stimulants has been increasing around the country, including in Ohio. He says prescriptions are climbing for children and older age groups as well.

Glassman says the increase comes at a time when seizures of illegal stimulants like cocaine and methamphetamine are also growing, suggesting a possible link.

Saturday’s is sponsored by the U.S. Drug Enforcement Administration and local police agencies.

There are 5,000 planned collection sites nationally where pills can be dropped off anonymously.

