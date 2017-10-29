Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Browns Lead Vikings 13-12 At HT In London

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
LONDON (AP) — The Cleveland Browns have their first halftime lead of the season after DeShone Kizer put them up 13-12 against the Minnesota Vikings on Sunday at Twickenham.

The rookie quarterback capped an 82-yard drive with a 1-yard run for a touchdown to give the winless Browns (0-7) a four-point lead with 42 seconds left in the half.

The Vikings responded with a 34-yard field goal as time expired.

The Browns took a 6-0 lead through a 26-yard touchdown run by Isaiah Crowell on their first drive before the Vikings responded with nine straight points. Both teams missed an extra point.

