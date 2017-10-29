Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln

Officials: No Health Concerns After Fire At Former Landfill

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

CLEVELAND (AP) — Cleveland officials say air quality tests done at a former landfill that caught fire don’t show any health concerns for nearby residents.

Firefighters from several communities responded to the former Arco Recycling facility in East Cleveland early Saturday after reports of smoke. It took hours to get the fire under control.

Officials issued a statement saying as a precaution they sent staff to install air quality monitoring equipment at the site and in the surrounding community. They say none of the results showed any cause for concern.

The city has been working with the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency and the Cuyahoga County Board of Health to oversee the cleanup and removal of material from the landfill. The Ohio EPA has allocated more than $6 million for the work.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company