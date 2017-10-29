Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Facility Caring For Injured Bald Eagle

Posted On Sun. Oct 29th, 2017
WHITEHOUSE, Ohio (AP) — An Ohio wildlife rehabilitation center is caring for an injured bald eagle rescued from a river in the northwest part of the state.

The Blade that staff members at Nature’s Nursery Center for Wildlife Rehabilitation and Conservation Education say the large adult female can be feisty and “bitey.”

The bird was found in the Portage River on Oct. 14 and arrived at the center with puncture wounds to the chest and an injured wing. No fractures or bullet fragments were found in X-rays.

Jackie Rivas, the center’s operations coordinator, says injuries from territorial squabbles have become common with the rise of the bald eagle’s population in Ohio.

The center expects to eventually move the bird to an outdoor enclosure and then a flight cage before its release.

