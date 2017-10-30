Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
2 Men Arrested In Ohio In Deaths Of Elderly Missouri Couple

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
ELLINGTON, Mo. (AP) — A southern Missouri prosecutor says he will seek the death penalty against two men accused of killing an elderly couple during a robbery.

The suspects, 44-year-old Timothy Callahan of Farmington, Missouri, and 67-year-old David Young of Ironton, Missouri, were arrested Saturday at a motel in Deerfield Township, Ohio, near Cincinnati. Both were charged Saturday with two counts each of first-degree murder.

Reynolds County, Missouri, prosecutor Michael Randazzo plans to file additional charges of armed criminal action, robbery and assault against both men, and said in an interview Monday that he will seek the death penalty.

The men are accused in the deaths of 86-year-old James Nance, his 72-year-old wife, Janet, and a 73-year-old friend. They were shot Oct. 18 at the Nance home near Ellington, Missouri. The third victim survived.

