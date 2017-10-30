AP Ohio High School Football Poll List

COLUMBUS. Ohio (AP) — How a state panel of sports writers and broadcasters rates Ohio high school football teams in the weekly Associated Press poll of 2017. by OHSAA divisions. with won-lost record and total points (first-place votes in parentheses):

Others receiving 12 or more points: Canton McKinley 14. Euclid 12. Massillon Perry 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Columbus Walnut Ridge 24. Dayton Belmont 19. Bedford 13.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Parma Padua 23. Goshen 21. New Philadelphia 15. Alliance 12. Peninsula Woodridge 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Gnadenhutten Indian Valley 21. Youngstown Cardinal Mooney 20. Cortland Lakeview 15. Poland Seminary 14.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Sullivan Black River 30. Anna 28. Johnstown-Monroe 25. Casstown Miami East 21.

Others receiving 12 or more points: St. Henry 16. Coal Grove Dawson-Bryant 16. Fort Recovery 13. Mechanicsburg 12.

Others receiving 12 or more points: Minster 20. Delphos St. John’s 16. East Canton 14. Ft. Loramie 12.

Comments

comments