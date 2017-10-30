Funding For Medicaid Program Before Powerful Ohio Panel

COLUMBUS, Ohio (AP) — Funding for Ohio’s Medicaid program, including the expansion championed by Ohio Gov. John Kasich (KAY’-sik) over many fellow Republicans in Columbus and Washington, is hanging in the balance.

A powerful legislative spending panel must decide for the first time Monday whether to re-authorize state Medicaid spending. That includes the expansion that now provides health insurance coverage for more than 700,000 low-income adults.

The state Controlling Board must release the state’s $264 million share in order to qualify for $638 million in federal matching funds.

Four years ago, Kasich allies stacked the panel to win initial approval for the expansion option made possible under the federal Affordable Care Act. He vetoed an attempt this year to freeze it.

However, GOP lawmakers successfully required board approval on all regular Medicaid spending.

