Group Rescues Deer With Head Stuck In Plastic Pumpkin Bucket

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
CINCINNATI (AP) — A deer that got its head trapped in an orange plastic pumpkin bucket is free of that predicament after some residents in suburban Cincinnati spent much of their weekend tracking it.

WCPO-TV the Anderson Township Family Pet Center got calls over four days from residents concerned about the deer with the bucket stuck over its nose.

Daryl Meyerrenke at the pet center warned that it would be dangerous for neighbors to try to rescue the deer, but he says they were determined to help the animal and spent hours following it through wooded areas. Eventually, the group using animal catch poles was able to encircle the deer, and Meyerrenke’s son freed it from the bucket.

Meyerrenke says the animal immediately went to graze and drink water at a creek.

Information from: WCPO-TV,

