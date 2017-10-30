Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
REINEKE FORD   ||   NEWS UPDATES

Man Found Guilty In Ohio Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 3

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
By :
Comment: 0

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A jury has convicted an Ohio man of fatally shooting two people and wounding three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute over a woman the shooter had been dating.

Nasser Hamad was convicted Monday of both aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder and could receive a death sentence.

The shooting in February happened in Howland Township near Warren.

Township police say Hamad and one of the injured men argued over a woman who apparently was dating Hamad. Police say that man and four other people drove to Hamad’s house and a fight broke out.

Police say Hamad allegedly got a gun from his house and began shooting.

A defense attorney says the five attacked Hamad and that the shooting was in self-defense.

Comments

comments

About the Author

Garage Sales -Findlay area interactive map!


Online Circulars

Recent photo albums

Visit The Courier photo store

Login /Logout

SECTIONS

The Courier

P.O. 609 Findlay, Ohio 45839-0609
701 W. Sandusky St. - Findlay, Ohio 45840
Phone: 419-422-5151
Courier Directory
A Division of The Findlay Publishing Company

Social Findlay || The Review Times || Sports BUZZ Ohio || Courier Bridal || Findlay Digital Design
WKXA || 106.3 The Fox || WFIN ||

Please read our Privacy Guidelines and Commenting Policies

All contents © 1996 - 2016 The Findlay Publishing Company