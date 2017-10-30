Man Found Guilty In Ohio Shooting That Killed 2, Injured 3

WARREN, Ohio (AP) — A jury has convicted an Ohio man of fatally shooting two people and wounding three others in what authorities say was an ongoing dispute over a woman the shooter had been dating.

Nasser Hamad was convicted Monday of both aggravated murder and attempted aggravated murder and could receive a death sentence.

The shooting in February happened in Howland Township near Warren.

Township police say Hamad and one of the injured men argued over a woman who apparently was dating Hamad. Police say that man and four other people drove to Hamad’s house and a fight broke out.

Police say Hamad allegedly got a gun from his house and began shooting.

A defense attorney says the five attacked Hamad and that the shooting was in self-defense.

