NC State Loses NCAA Appeal For Beverly’s Eligibility

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
RALEIGH, N.C. (AP) — The NCAA has upheld its decision that North Carolina State freshman Braxton Beverly is ineligible to play this season.

Coach Kevin Keatts said Monday that N.C. State’s appeal for Beverly’s immediate eligibility was denied. He may practice this season and will have four years of eligibility remaining, beginning in 2018-19.

The first-year coach said Beverly is “devasted” and that “this is a situation where adults failed a young man, and he’s the one paying the price.”

Beverly originally signed with Ohio State and attended classes there but received a release after Thad Matta’s ouster as coach. He signed with N.C. State in August.

N.C. State announced Oct. 13 that its initial request for Beverly’s eligibility was denied, and it appealed that decision 10 days later.

