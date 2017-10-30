Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Ohio Blaze Kills Firefighter Trainee And 4 Of His Relatives

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
FOSTORIA, Ohio (AP) — A 19-year-old man training to be a firefighter is among five family members who died in an Ohio fire last week.

The assistant chief with the Bascom Joint Fire District says Austin Rainey was set to take a test next month to become a firefighter.

A funeral home says Rainey’s parents and two younger siblings also died in the farmhouse fire last Thursday just outside Fostoria. They’ve been identified as 45-year-old James Rainey, 41-year-old Jodi Depinet-Rainey, 15-year-old Cody Rainey, and 7-year-old Jessica Rainey.

Investigators haven’t announced what caused the fire, which was reported when someone inside called 911.

Authorities say the fire was so intense that the first firefighters to arrive could not get inside to save the victims.

