Ohio Daybook

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 9:30 AM Ohio Attorney General Mike DeWine holds news conference to unveil a series of new initiatives to help combat this crisis

Location: Rhodes State Office Tower, 30 E Broad St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.ohioattorneygeneral.gov/Home https://twitter.com/OhioAG

Contacts: Jill Del Greco Ohio Attorney General Public Information Officer Jill.DelGreco@OhioAttorneyGeneral.gov 1 614 466 3840

Media must check-in with any event security and present media credentials to enter this event

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 10:00 AM Ohio Tax Credit Authority meeting

Location: Vern Riffe Center, 77 S High St, Columbus, OH Columbus http://development.ohio.gov/ https://twitter.com/OhioDevelopment

Contacts: Lisa Colbert Ohio Development Services Agency Lisa.Colbert@development.ohio.gov 1 614 466 6212

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 11:30 AM Dem Rep. Marcy Kaptur discusses ACA protections for taxpayers and sign-up process – Democratic Rep. Marcy Kaptur, Ohio state Rep. Michael Sheehy and Lucas County, OH Commissioner Pete Gerken hold a news conference to discuss the protection available to taxpayers through the Affordable Care Act and discuss the sign-up process. Speakers include Toledo-Lucas County Health Commissioner Eric Zgodzinski, and CareNet Assistant Director Julie Gasson

Location: Toledo-Lucas County Health Department, 635 N Erie St, Toledo, OH Toledo http://www.ohiohouse.gov

Contacts: Jordan Plottner House Democratic Communications Director 1 614 466 9034

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 12:00 PM Kaiser Family Foundation web briefing on ACA enrollment in IN, OH and PA – Kaiser Family Foundation hold a web briefing focusing on key information for individuals shopping for marketplace coverage in Indiana, Ohio, and Pennsylvania. Participants include Kaiser Family Foundation Senior Fellow Karen Pollitz, Kaiser Family Foundation Program on Medicaid and the Uninsured State Associate Director and Health Reform Director Jennifer Tolbert, Affiliated Service Providers of Indiana Program Development and Navigator Service Director Julia Holloway, Ohio Association of Community Health Centers Outreach and Policy Manager Teresa Rios-Bishop, and Pennsylvania Health Access Network Executive Director Antoinette Kraus

Location: TBD www.kff.org https://twitter.com/KaiserFamFound

Contacts: Antoinette Kraus PHAN Director akraus@pahealthaccess.org 1 267 971 1680

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 12:00 PM Ohio Gov. Kasich addresses Japan Business Federation – Ohio Governor John Kasich addresses Keidanren leaders, an economic organization with membership of more than 1,300 Japanese companies.

Location: Ohio Statehouse, 1 Capitol Square, Columbus, OH Columbus www.ohio.gov https://twitter.com/JohnKasich

Contacts: Jon Keeling Office of the Ohio Governor Jon.Keeling@governor.ohio.gov 1 614 644 0906

Media must RSVP to Anna.Hoard@governor.ohio.gov by 10 a.m. on October 30

NEW EVENT: Monday, Oct. 30 1:30 PM Columbus Councilmember Michael Stinziano holds Community Hours event

Location: Columbus Metropolitan Library – Linden Branch, 2223 Cleveland Ave, Columbus, OH Columbus http://www.columbus.gov/ https://twitter.com/ColumbusCouncil

Contacts: Kevin McCain City of Columbus 1 614 645 5829

Monday, Oct. 30 – Sunday, Nov. 05 Tri-Village Restaurant Week

Location: Columbus, OH Columbus https://trivillagerestaurantweek.com/ https://twitter.com/tvillagechamber

Contacts: Tri-Village Chamber 1 614 486 0196

NEW EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 31 4:00 PM Toledo City Council meeting

Location: Toledo City Council, 1 Government Center, Toledo, OH Toledo toledo.oh.gov https://twitter.com/city_of_toledo

Contacts: Toledo City Council 1 419 245 4050

UPDATED EVENT: Tuesday, Oct. 31 Halloween – Halloween, celebrated on the eve of the Christian festival of All Souls and historically viewed as a time when souls could wander freely across the earth and evil spirits, the devil, and witches were at their most powerful. The word Hallowe’en is of Scottish origin, meaning ‘Hallows Evening’. Tonight is also known as ‘All Hallows Eve’ and ‘Trick or Treat night’

Location: TBD

Contacts: TBD

Tuesday, Oct. 31 8:30 AM Diebold Nixdorf Inc: Q3 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome&_ga=1.244346956.877675049.1487687906 https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Steve Virostek Diebold Nixdorf Investor Relations steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com 1 330 490 6319

Tuesday, Oct. 31 Diebold Nixdorf Inc: Q3 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://investors.diebold.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=106584&p=irol-irhome&_ga=1.244346956.877675049.1487687906 https://twitter.com/DieboldInc

Contacts: Steve Virostek Diebold Nixdorf Investor Relations steve.virostek@dieboldnixdorf.com 1 330 490 6319

Tuesday, Oct. 31 RPM International Inc: Q2 2018 Dividend payment date

Location: TBD http://ir.rpminc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=75922&p=irol-irhome https://twitter.com/RPMintl

Contacts: Barry M. Slifstein RPM International Inc Investor Relations bslifstein@RPMinc.com 1 330 273 5090

Tuesday, Oct. 31 American Financial Group: Q3 2017 Results

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

Wednesday, Nov. 01 11:30 AM American Financial Group: Q3 2017 Earning conference call / Webcast

Location: TBD http://ir.afginc.com/phoenix.zhtml?c=89330&p=irol-calendar

Contacts: Diane P. Weidner American Financial Group Investor Relations AFGInvestorRelations@amfin.com 1 513 369 5713

Wednesday, Nov. 01 – Thursday, Nov. 02 OOGA Technical Conference and Oilfield Expo – Ohio Oil and Gas Association (OOGA) Oilfield Expo and Technical Conference

Location: The Pritchard Laughlin Civic Center, 7033 Glenn Highway, Cambridge, OH Cambridge www.ooga.org https://twitter.com/ooga_hq

Contacts: Mike Chadsey OOGA Director of Public Relations mike@ooga.org 1 330 714 1271

