Penguins-Jets Sums
First Period_1, Winnipeg, Copp (Matthias, Enstrom), 1:20. 2, Winnipeg, Wheeler (Connor, Scheifele), 13:58. 3, Winnipeg, Wheeler (Scheifele, Matthias), 17:44. 4, Winnipeg, Armia 1 (Hendricks), 18:07. 5, Winnipeg, Wheeler 1 (Connor), 18:18. Penalties_None.
Second Period_6, Pittsburgh, Malkin 4 (Kessel, Letang), 17:02 (pp). Penalties_DeSmith, PIT, served by Reaves, (delay of game), 2:25; Rust, PIT, (holding), 5:42; Copp, WPG, (roughing), 7:58; Kulikov, WPG, (delay of game), 13:55; Little, WPG, (holding), 16:49; Rust, PIT, (slashing), 19:51; Byfuglien, WPG, (slashing), 19:51.
Third Period_7, Winnipeg, Scheifele 3 (Byfuglien, Wheeler), 10:28 (pp). 8, Winnipeg, Lemieux (Myers, Armia), 12:19. Penalties_Byfuglien, WPG, (cross checking), 4:53; Hornqvist, PIT, (cross checking), 4:53; Laine, WPG, (roughing), 9:16; Malkin, PIT, (roughing), 9:16; Guentzel, PIT, (interference), 9:56; Lemieux, WPG, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:10; Reaves, PIT, Misconduct (misconduct), 15:10.
Shots on Goal_Pittsburgh 7-15-10_32. Winnipeg 10-4-10_24.
Power-play opportunities_Pittsburgh 1 of 3; Winnipeg 1 of 3.
Goalies_Pittsburgh, DeSmith 0-0-0 (15 shots-12 saves), Murray 7-1-1 (9-5). Winnipeg, Hellebuyck 4-0-1 (32-31).
A_15,321 (15,294). T_2:30.
Referees_Dave Jackson, Dean Morton. Linesmen_Lonnie Cameron, Trent Knorr.