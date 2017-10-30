Reineke Family Dealerships: Findlay Ford Lincoln
Police: Man Reports Mom’s Slaying, Turns Himself In Next Day

Posted On Mon. Oct 30th, 2017
STOW, Ohio (AP) — Police say an Ohio man who reported his mother’s stabbing death was questioned and released but then turned himself in the next day and was charged with aggravated murder.

A judge on Monday set bond at $1 million for Jason Reeves, who’s from Stow, about 25 miles (40 kilometers) southeast of Cleveland.

Reeves didn’t enter a plea during his initial court appearance by video. Court records list no attorney for him but indicate one will be appointed.

Authorities say Reeves called 911 on Saturday to report he found his mother, Susan Reeves, dead in her bed from a stabbing.

Investigators say the distraught 22-year-old son was questioned and released but then returned to the police station Sunday to surrender.

Police haven’t commented publicly on a possible motive for the stabbing.

