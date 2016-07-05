Recycling market tightens

Q: There are signs at Litter Landing that say it will no longer accept glass bottles. What are the alternatives? — Cari, Findlay.

Q: Litter Landing does not accept incandescent light bulbs or akaline batteries. Where can they be recycled? — Linda, Findlay.

A: At least one place still accepts glass and plastics for recycling, reports Karen Spurgat of Rawson. It is the Van Wert Solid Waste Management District, 419-238-7767, off U.S. 30 and U.S. 127.

It takes clean food or beverage container glass, which proves, she said, “there is still a market for glass.”

“Van Wert found a market for all kinds of plastic and glass, why can’t Findlay?” Spurgat said.

Still, these are tough times for recycling, as The Courier has reported. The price of recycled glass is down, it is difficult to handle, and Litter Landing loses money on it, according to Mike Schroeder, Litter Landing director, quoted in a story on June 18.

In addition, recycled glass often includes candle wax, metal caps, cardboard, and ceramics, which must be removed by hand. Plus, workers have to sort glass by color.

“It’s just a tough product to work with,” Schroeder said.

He is unaware of a commercial alternative for recycled glass. However, AE Curbside said it will take separated glass for a fee and give customers special containers.

Some vehicle parts stores say they will take car batteries, but it is much harder to find someone to take common alkaline batteries. — The Courier, June 18.

Q: What’s the deal with the Pony Express carryout at Blanchard Avenue and South Blanchard Street? It closed several months ago without notice and it is still closed. — Name withheld, Findlay.

A: We don’t know. Its telephone has been disconnected. There are no signs on the doors or windows. It appears to be owned by a limited liability corporation, and telephone numbers of its principals are unpublished. — Hancock County auditor.

Q: When did candidates start kissing babies?

A: Credit, or blame, President Andrew Jackson, who kissed his first baby publicly in 1833 while touring New Jersey.

“Ah!” Jackson said, “There is a fine specimen of American childhood!”

Then, he passed the little patriot to Secretary of War John Eaton for him to kiss.

President Martin Van Buren kissed quite a few babies, and the tradition took off, but not for every candidate.

President Grover Cleveland, perhaps not wanting to remind voters of reports that he had sired an illegitimate child, refused.

In 1968, Richard Nixon declared, “I won’t wear a silly hat, or kiss a lady or a baby.” He told Life magazine that he feared such “stunting” would make him “look like a jerk.” But it wasn’t baby-kissing that did it. — history.com.

Q: What’s a “fathom”?

A: It’s a nautical measurement equal to about 6 feet, or the length of outstretched arms. — dictionary.com.

Q: What did Mark Twain (1835-1910) say?

A: “If a person offends you, and you are in doubt as to whether it was intentional or not, do not resort to extreme measure. Simply watch your chance and hit him with a brick. That will be sufficient. If you shall find that he had not intended any offense, come out frankly and confess yourself in the wrong when you struck him. Acknowledge it like a man, and say you didn’t mean to.”

