Drought reduced Hancock soybean, corn yields, but wheat set a record

The verdict is in on last year’s corn and soybean crops.

The U.S. Department of Agriculture recently released its official 2016 Ohio county average yield estimates, and planted and harvested acres for corn and soybeans.

Even though these are estimates, the government and industry will use these values for historical records, and any government farm payments will be based on these values.

Farmers knew that last year’s drought had affected their yields, but had hoped late-season rains may have diminished its impact. Unfortunately, the rains came too late and local farmers had a second year of disappointing corn yields compared to the rest of the state.

Farmers were aware of highly variable yields among cornfields this past year, often ranging between 100 and 200 bushels per acre. They were hoping the county average would be at least between 150 and 160 bushels.

Unfortunately, the corn average was 143.2 bushels per acre, only 2 bushels more than the previous year’s low-yielding crop, and 0.8 bushel per acre less than the drought of 2012.

The county’s average yield was 15.8 bushels less than the state average of 159, and was the lowest yield average of any county in northwestern Ohio.

Production, or yield times the harvested acres, was 11.6 million bushels — 400,000 bushels less than 2015 and the lowest corn production since 2009.

Historically, Hancock County is one of the top 10 producing corn counties in the state. In 2015 it was 12th and this past year it dropped to 15th.

Of the surrounding counties, only Wood (fifth) and Hardin (sixth) were among the top 10 producing counties in the state. Seneca County was 11th, and Wyandot and Putnam were 16th and 17th, respectively. Darke County was once again number one with production of 19.5 million bushels.

County soybean yields did benefit from late-season rains. Farmers had hoped they might break an average of 50 bushels per acre. However, yield estimates were 48.4 bushels per acre for 2016, a half-bushel more than 2015 and 1.5 bushels better than the 10-year average.

Hancock County’s average soybean yield was 6.1 bushels less than the state average of 54.5.

Like corn, Hancock County soybean yields were the lowest of any county in northwestern Ohio, implying that Hancock County was affected the most of any county in our area from the drought of 2016.

Acres planted to soybeans still kept Hancock County’s production numbers in the top 10 counties for the state. Soybean production in 2016 was at 6.654 million bushels, 290,000 more than 2015.

Hancock County ranked seventh in the state for soybean production last year, dropping from fifth in 2015. Other top-producing counties in the region include Wood (first), Putnam (fifth), Seneca (sixth), and Hardin (11th).

Wheat was the exception for the year. Wheat matured before the drought took its toll and in general, wheat is more tolerant to dry conditions than corn or soybeans.

Hancock County set a new yield record of 84.7 bushels per acre, beating the old record of 74.9 bushels set in 2002. Wheat yields were 4.7 bushels better than the state average yield of 80.

Wheat production was at 1.281 million bushels for the county, 230,000 more than in 2015. Hancock still ranks in the top 10 Ohio wheat producing counties, but dropped from fourth to fifth in 2016.

Adjacent counties were also in the top 10 for wheat production: Putnam (first), Wood (second), and Seneca (fifth).

Despite a good wheat production year, 2016 had the second lowest amount of acres planted to wheat, 21,700 acres in Hancock County, or 1,300 acres less than 2015.

Wheat acres accounted for about 9 percent of the planted grain acres in Hancock County. Soybeans had the most acres at 57 percent, followed by corn at 34 percent.

The annual average grain price received by Ohio farmers was slightly lower for corn and wheat in 2016 compared with 2015. Average annual soybean price was about 50 cents higher in 2016.

At this time, the Ohio 2016 marketing year grain estimate is $3.60 for corn, $9.65 for soybeans, and $4.20 for wheat.

Farmers are hoping for a much better growing season as we approach the 2017 planting season for corn and soybeans. Currently there is an abundant supply of corn in the U.S. from 2016, and in a few months Brazil will be adding beans to the world soybean supply. It may be another tough year for grain farmers no matter what the weather does in 2017.

Lentz is extension educator for agriculture and natural resources for The Ohio State University Extension Service in Hancock County. He can be reached at 419-422-3851 or via email at lentz.38@osu.edu.

Lentz can be heard with Vaun Wickerham on weekdays at 6:35 a.m. on WFIN, at 5:43 a.m. on WKXA-FM, and at 5:28 a.m. at 106.3 The Fox.

