Street study

Street repair projects are far from glamorous yet are among the most important duties of municipal government. No one likes potholes, especially on their street.

In recent years Findlay has spent millions repaving roads and replacing curbs. It makes sense that the city is finally moving to develop a data-based method for prioritizing and scheduling such repairs.

Last week, City Council approved almost $100,000 for a study that will start this spring and be completed in time to allow for results to be used for 2018 capital improvement planning and budgeting.

While the cost of the study raised some eyebrows on council, it should help the city better manage an estimated $60 million in needed street repairs for the entire city. All those projects will take years to complete, of course, but having an updated maintenance and funding plan will be an important tool over the long term.

The city’s street project priority list is now developed based on visual inspections by the city engineering office. But staff has been cut in recent years, making it difficult to inspect all 195 centerline miles of city roads on a regular basis.

The study calls for “continuous linear survey and analysis of the entire roadway system,” in order to develop a comprehensive multi-year street maintenance and capital improvement plan. Lasers and digital cameras will be used to document virtually every crack, crevice and pothole on every street in the city limits.

Collected data will be loaded into a computer program, and a “deterioration matrix” will help project the lifespan of every road. That, in turn, will help officials better schedule paving projects and curb replacements and arrange funding.

Service-Safety Director Paul Schmelzer has said a better maintenance schedule has been needed for years, but the city is in a better financial position now to implement it. He understands that many people are tired of studies, but believes data should drive road improvement decisions.

Visual evidence doesn’t always tell the whole story when it comes to crumbling asphalt. Roads can break down at various rates depending on the amount and kind of traffic on them, subsurface integrity, drainage, and weather. Some roads decay from the bottom up.

With data from this year’s study being the new baseline, future updates, perhaps every five years, will tell the city if its maintenance schedule is on track or if it will need to be tweaked.

Either way, over time, the study should prove to be a good investment and help maximize use of capital improvement dollars.

