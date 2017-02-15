UP: The idea behind work release is a good one, but Findlay is still doing the prudent thing by cutting the cord on its Work Opportunity & Rehabilitation Center at 224 W. Crawford St. Over the past several years, WORC has allowed nonviolent criminal offenders a chance to keep their jobs by staying at the center instead of in jail. But relatively few signed on, and the program hasn’t come close to reaching the break-even point. It has been a steady drain on the city budget in recent months. Even Findlay Municipal Court Judge Jonathan Starn has expressed support for closing WORC, which has housed an average of only seven offenders in recent months. The move will save the city more than $200,000 this year.

UP: Nearly two years ago, a commission appointed by Gov. John Kasich created the first-ever state standards covering police use of force, use of deadly force, and police department recruiting and hiring policies. That action was taken in response to a series of fatal police shootings across the nation and in Ohio in 2014. Now, the deadline for law enforcement agencies to be certified on the standards is a month away. The agencies that don’t adopt the standards will be listed as noncompliant on a list to be published in March. The Department of Public Safety expects statewide compliance to be close to 70 percent by the deadline. The Findlay Police Department is among those that have been certified. The Hancock County Sheriff’s Office, meanwhile, has applied for certification but has yet to be fully accredited. Many police agencies’ existing deadly force policies already meet or exceed the new statewide standards, but for consistency, we hope all agencies become certified as soon as possible.

DOWN: Last month we applauded the strong possibility of contested Republican and Democratic primary elections on May 2 after nine Findlay residents, five Republicans and four Democrats, stepped up to run for the three at-large City Council seats. We like contested races and we think voters do, too. But we were disappointed to learn recently that there will be no competition, at least on the Republican side, because two GOP candidates failed to turn in enough valid signatures to make the ballot. We hope that doesn’t discourage those people and others from running for public offices in the future. Having choices at the ballot box promotes participation in the voting process. The disqualifications mean that the three remaining GOP candidates will advance to the Nov. 7 general election. Meanwhile, we’re looking forward to the four-candidate Democratic primary this spring, and then a contested general election for the three council seats.

UP: Good for Gov. Kasich for taking his State of the State address on the road again this year. Kasich and members of the Legislature will conduct business at the State Theatre in Sandusky on April 4, with the governor giving his annual speech about his plans for 2017 and beyond. It’s one of those “win-win” situations. Sandusky will be the beneficiary of the media spotlight, if only for the day, and our state reps will get a chance to get out of Columbus and take in a few sites along the lake. It will be the sixth straight year that the State of the State has been held outside of the Statehouse. In years past, the governor has delivered his address in Steubenville, Lima, Medina, Wilmington and Marietta. We’ve asked before and we’ll ask again: Next year, how about coming to Findlay, governor?

