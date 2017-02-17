Prosecution part of opioid battle

Ohio’s Good Samaritan law provides limited immunity to those who call 911 when they find or observe someone who has overdosed on drugs. It’s a good law that has the potential to save the lives of those who may otherwise die.

But the immunity is limited for a reason.

When police respond to a scene of an overdose and identify a person who gave, sold or administered drugs to someone who dies, they can’t be given a free pass.

Saving a life is one thing. Aiding a death is another.

Across the nation, charges are being filed more often against those who directly or indirectly cause the death of another by providing them lethal drugs. In Ohio, such investigations have led to charges such as corrupting another with drugs, reckless homicide and involuntary manslaughter.

The heroin epidemic has hit this state especially hard, and has prompted police and prosecutors to investigate more and more drug overdoses as homicides.

Two such cases have been filed in Hancock County in recent months.

Last week, a Vanlue woman was indicted on charges of involuntary manslaughter, corrupting another with drugs, and two counts of aggravated possession of drugs in connection with the overdose death of her fiance last August.

She is alleged to have caused the death of a Mount Blanchard man by furnishing him two synthetic opioids — Carfentanil and U-47700.

In December, a Findlay man was charged with involuntary manslaughter and corrupting another with drugs in connection with the death of a man in Liberty Township in January 2016. He is accused of administering fentanyl, another synthetic opioid, to the man, according to his indictment.

Both cases were filed after Hancock County Prosecutor Phil Riegle took office as the county continues to fight heroin and opioid abuse. Unfortunately, those cases may not be the last.

“You have to hold those folks accountable,” Riegle said last week.

Riegle’s right, of course. Halting the epidemic and the heavy toll each drug death takes on the community will require an “all of the above” approach, including prosecuting those who provide deadly drugs to others.

Good Samaritans, meanwhile, have nothing to fear.

