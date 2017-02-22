Time to get back to flood control

Like this week’s spring-like weather, Monday’s announcement that a public meeting on Hancock County’s flood-control project will be held today came as an unexpected, but welcome surprise.

We hesitate to call the gathering — at 6 p.m. today at Winebrenner Theological Seminary, 950 N. Main St. — a turning point. It has been nearly 10 years, after all, since this conversation about flood control started. But no question, today is a major moment in the timeline.

Granted, nothing will be decided today. But Stantec, the Canadian company hired to offer a second opinion of the Army Corps of Engineers’ flood-control ideas, will unveil its own list of options for reducing flooding on the upper Blanchard River, along with recommendations on which projects it believes should be pursued.

The corps’ pick, a western diversion channel, is expected to remain the main project, but Stantec will likely throw out some other ideas for public consumption. At this point, everything is still on the table.

But it is about time for the best projects to rise to the top and get further vetting by the community before we finally move forward.

Yes, it will take millions of dollars to do whatever is decided, but there is a considerable amount of money already in the bank. And no, anything we do won’t come with a guarantee that we won’t ever experience flooding.

Like our current national divide over most things politics, there are differences of opinion about flood control. Some have, and will continue to oppose the diversion channel idea. That’s understandable, considering the sacrifice some farmers would be asked to make if the diversion channel idea prevails. Others believe the only thing we need to do is give the Blanchard River a good, thorough cleaning, an idea that flood experts have repeatedly said will not solve our problem.

Dropping the ball and doing nothing more, like Findlay did after a flood study back in the 1960s, is simply not an option.

If there is any consensus on flood control, it is that this project has lingered far too long and we’ve spent too much on studies.

But it’s never been just about the here and now, but the future of the community. Many individuals and businesses have re-committed to staying in Findlay and Hancock County since the Great Flood of 2007, believing if there’s a will, there’s a way.

Today’s meeting starts the clock ticking, again. Stantec’s final report won’t come until late March or April, and the Hancock County commissioners and, ultimately, the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District, would still have to approve any master plan before dirt gets moved.

Going forward, the conservancy district’s annual meeting is scheduled for May 5. That’s a date everyone should mark on the calendar.

Comments

comments