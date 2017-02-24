Second opinion

If flood control for the Blanchard River watershed was dying, it was resuscitated Wednesday.

Stantec, the private engineering firm hired to take a closer look at the Army Corps’ controversial plan to reroute floodwater west of Findlay, shot down that idea and offered food for thought to those who doubted flood control would live to see the light of day.

While the total cost of Stantec’s recommended plan stands at a staggering $160 million, double the cost of the corps’ proposal, it contains different projects that could stand alone or be combined.

In other words, Hancock County could order its projects a la carte.

Stantec took a more holistic approach to the watershed’s problems, whereas the corps focused primarily on Eagle Creek, which led corps engineers to conclude the diversion channel was the best solution. Stantec’s recommendations involve various areas of the county, not just rural ones, where the corps’ diversion channel would have gone.

One no-brainer option offered by Stantec involves city- and county- owned land within the Findlay city limits. Stantec has proposed widening the river and making it deeper in an area between the Norfolk Southern railroad bridge and Broad Avenue. “Benches” cut into the riverbanks would increase the capacity of the river in that area.

Coupled with removing four low-flow dams on the Blanchard River in Findlay, and widening the span of the railroad bridge, would provide about the same amount of flooding relief as the corps’ planned diversion channel, at about one-fourth the cost.

Other recommendations include dry storage basins along Eagle Creek, just south of Findlay, and along the Blanchard River, near Mount Blanchard, which would reduce flooding even more by temporarily holding water. The storage basin proposals would involve large tracts of land and may face opposition from farmers, but should still receive strong consideration.

For all intents and purposes, the diversion channel option appears dead. While still on the table, Stantec believes the channel would have to be wider for it to provide the benefit the corps said it would.

Certainly, it will take time to absorb everything Stantec presented Wednesday, but the various options provide better choices for the community and officials to consider. Overcoming the “city versus county” mentality that has disrupted the flood-control conversation will be one of the challenges going forward.

Of course, it will still come down to how much the community is willing to spend on flood control. Hancock County is collecting $2.5 million a year through a 10-year sales tax for flood control and now has $18 million in the bank. While that would pay for most of the river widening work through Findlay, it falls far short of the $160 million needed if Stantec’s entire plan is eventually approved.

Stantec and city and county officials would serve the community well by fully vetting the different components of the plan, and explaining how it could all come together. Every stakeholder should do their homework, too. Excellent reference materials can be found at www.hancockcountyflood.com.

More public meetings, like this week’s, will keep the lines of communication open and will go far in making flood control a Hancock County issue, not just a Findlay one.

