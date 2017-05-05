It’s a bit ironic, don’t you think, that rain continues to fall as we inch toward a partial solution to our 104-year-old flood problem.

Just as many people worry and wait and watch, once again, the Blanchard River and its tributaries, the Eagle and Lye creeks, 15 common pleas court judges are expected to arrive for the annual meeting of the Maumee Watershed Conservancy District Court this morning in Defiance.

That’s assuming they can get there.

If they do, the judges, representing each of the 15 counties in the watershed, will review the business affairs of the district.

But for this area, the only thing that really matters is whether the proposed widening of the Blanchard River in Findlay will get the go-ahead.

The community has been told the plan, if approved and ultimately completed next year, could reduce flooding in downtown Findlay by about a foot during a flood like the one we experienced in 2007.

To put that in today’s context, it would make the current flooding threat far less stressful and perhaps even a non-event.

While there remain legitimate concerns about other flood-control projects being considered, including another Stantec proposal to construct three dry basins south of Findlay, there would be no good reason why the widening project should not get the judges’ approval today.

Most of the funding appears to be in place, little, if any, opposition has surfaced, and engineering shows a positive cost-benefit ratio.

The Hancock County community has already done much to reduce the damage that can occur when it floods, including purchasing flood-prone properties and removing major obstructions from the river. But we must do more and widening is a good next step.

If there is reasonable doubt in the minds of any of the judges, it should be washed away as they make their way to Defiance in the rain as the Blanchard River rises once again.

Whether the community acts beyond the river widening, today’s development can only be viewed as a major accomplishment.

Arguably, this project will do more to combat flooding than anything since the Civilian Conservation Corps helped straighten the course of the Blanchard River through Findlay in the mid-1930s.

While we have studied, talked, argued and debated flooding in the 80 years since, no generation of flood-impacted residents has done as much as they did in the 1930s.

In 1992, when a similar widening project was suggested, it got put off due to environmental concerns and eventually died after federal funding was pulled.

Thirty years before that, in the 1960s, an ambitious project to construct dikes and raise the Main Street bridge was considered too “pie-in-the-sky” by residents. The dissension killed it.

Interestingly, William D. Humphrey wrote in his book “Findlay — The Story of a Community” about how the city seemed to emerge from “The Dark Years” and the Great Depression after the Civilian Conservation Corps rerouted parts of the Blanchard.

“Like the river, from 1935 on, Findlay began to take a new direction,” Humphrey wrote. “It was necessarily a visible change, but the mental climate began to change too, slowly. Almost imperceptibly people began to look up, business improved, not much and not spectacularly, but hope was beginning to live again.”

These days it could be argued that flood control is one of the few things holding this area back.

Could Findlay and Hancock County experience the kind of psychological lift the community did in the 1930s if flood control finally moves forward? Why not?

Today’s threat of flooding should serve as the final argument for the long-put-off but still-critical need for flood control. Now it’s up to the judges on the conservancy court to finally move us forward. We trust they will.

